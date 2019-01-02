Gujarat: Government widens financial benefits for non-reserved students

Four months after launching eight schemes to provide low-interest loans and financial aid to 1.5 crore youths from economically weaker non-reserved communities in the state, the Gujarat government on Tuesday widened the benefits by raising the annual income limits of beneficiary families from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh per annum.

The government also provided more assistance in terms of educational loans by allowing students seeking admission to India’s premier institutes like IIMs, IITs and NID.

Speaking to mediapersons in Gandhinagar, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that the recent changes were brought about after the government received several representations for the same. Students from families having income limits of up to Rs 6 lakh can now seek a Rs 15 lakh loan for pursuing studies at a foreign location. Earlier, this limit was Rs 4.5 lakh.

Under these schemes, low-interest loans — up to Rs 10 lakh — at the rate of four percent interest will be provided to students to fund their tuition fees in graduate courses run in self-financed institutions. Loans provided for technical and MBBS education within Gujarat have now been extended across the country.

Last year, the state government had made a provision of Rs 600 crore in its budget for these schemes that were announced for 58 unreserved communities of the state under the Gujarat Unreserved Educational and Economical Development Corporation (GUEEDC).