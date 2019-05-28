Gujarat government to replicate UK model in school enrollment and evaluation drives

Aiming at replicating a United Kingdom (UK) government body, which inspects and assesses the educational standards of schools and colleges, the Gujarat government is all set to launch new versions of its annual drives for school enrollment — ‘Shala praveshotsav’ — and evaluation of students, ‘Gunotsav’ — this year.

On June 9, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will officially launch ‘Praveshotsav 2.0’ and ‘Gunotsav 2.0’, which will be on the lines of the UK’s Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted).

Into its tenth year, upgraded to Gunotsav 2.0, over 33,000 government primary schools will be accredited on the lines of Ofsted, a senior official has revealed. These schools will be inspected and evaluated by 300 full-time education inspectors who will be equipped with GPS-based tablets.

Entirely different from the existing Gunotsav exercise, the government school teachers, block and cluster resource centre (BRC and CRC) co-ordinators will be trained as education inspectors who will evaluate and accredit government primary schools based on their performance across the 220 academic days.

The evaluation of government primary schools was introduced by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2009 and since then had been carried out in two phases – internally by the schools, followed by an external by the government officials from across the departments. This includes evaluation of students and teachers.

For the school enrollment exercise, ‘Praveshotsav 2.0’, the government will this time focus on attendance too.

Based on the online attendance system, that had been introduced for 53 lakh students across 33,000 government primary schools in January this year, the education department plans to control the high rates of absenteeism.

“When we know on a real-time basis that these are the students who are repeatedly absent from school, we can work on them. So, along with enrollment, attendance will also be focussed on,” says Principal Education Secretary Vinod Rao.

Absenteeism has emerged as one of the major reasons for poor learning levels among the government primary school students during government’s ‘Mission vidya’ campaign that was carried out during 2018-19. Since students are not regular to school, they fail to learn which leads to a vicious cycle of poor learning level and absenteeism, a government school teacher says.

Another initiative, the education department plans to add this year to the Praveshotsav 2.0, is imparting the basic learning skills among new admissions. Class I students, who will be enrolled, will be taught these basic learning skills as a part of the curriculum.

‘Shala praveshotsav’ was also launched by then Chief Minister Modi in 2003, aiming at 100 per cent student enrollment and female literacy.

The official six-day exercise of ‘Shala praveshotsav’, however, will be restricted to three days this academic session to start from June 10. This was already reduced to four days two years back. While this is being done in the wake of International Yoga day on June 21, also for the first time both rural and urban drives will be conducted together that was so far done with a week’s difference. “This is being done both in view of the International Yoga Day and because we want to complete the exercise in the same week,” said Rao.