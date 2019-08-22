Gujarat government to provide 31 hectares of land for new Rail University in Vadodara

IN A cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, the Gujarat government decided to provide 31 hectares of land, at 50 per cent of the existing market price, for building India’s first Railways University in Vadodara.

“About 31 hectares will be allocated in Pipaliya village of Waghodia taluka of Vadodara. The decision to allocate land for this priceless gift, given to Gujarat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was taken today in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani,” said Deputy Chief Minister, Nitin Patel. He said the Indian Railways had requested for more than 30 hectares of land from the state government.

The Deputy CM said the cost of this land will be over Rs 1 crore, adding that the land fell in rural parts of Waghodia and the jantri rates (decided by the state government) were very low in the area. “The price of the land should not be the main concern here, Gujarat will be getting a central institution of repute. It has been done keeping in mind the long-term benefits to the state,” he added.