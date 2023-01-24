scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Gujarat government to present state Budget on February 24

Shankar Chaudhary

The newly elected Bhupendra Patel government will present its first state Budget in the Gujarat Assembly on February 24, Speaker Shankar Chaudhary said Tuesday.

“The Budget session of the Gujarat Assembly will begin on February 23 and go on till March 29,” said Chaudhary in a video message posted on his Twitter handle.

He said the session will begin with the address of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and the state government will present the Budget on February 24. “There will be a total of 25 business days during the Budget session,” Chaudhary added.

This will be the second session of the newly elected 15th Gujarat Legislative Assembly. The first session was held in December 2022.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 13:51 IST
