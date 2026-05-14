Gujarat government to issue guidelines on austerity measures for depts

FOLLOWING PRIME Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity measures aimed at fuel conservation, the Gujarat government is planning to issue guidelines to its departments across the state and make appeals to the public as well.
Senior government officials said on Wednesday that measures such as online or virtual meetings to replace physical ones as well as virtual presence in events are some of the measures the state government is likely to put forth to the administration.
Sources said that as a step in this regard, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel would virtually attend the Big Cat Summit 2026 to be held at Sasan Gir on Thursday. As per the programme details, Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav and other dignitaries would also be present at the event. This is a part of thematic events to be organised across the country to highlight India’s leadership in big cat conservation and promote the objectives of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA).
These programmes will focus on India’s five wild big cat species — Tiger, Asiatic Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard and Cheetah — and showcase conservation achievements, challenges and collaborative actions by the Centre and state governments. The first in the series of the thematic events is the Asiatic Lion Conservation Programme at Gir, Gujarat.
On Wednesday, CM Patel arrived with a reduced convoy of five vehicles at the inauguration of ‘Mahatma Gandhi Arogya Mandir’ at Rajula, Amreli.
“Leaving the VVIP culture and traveling with fewer vehicles like a common citizen, the Chief Minister gave an inspiring message to the administration and the public,” a message posted on X by the information department read.
The CM, who has a Z plus security convoy, normally has over a dozen vehicles. On Wednesday, additional vehicles such as ambulances too were dropped from his convoy. This is not a one-event measure but would continue in the coming days as well, authorities revealed.
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Meanwhile, Gujarat police chief K L N Rao in a video conference meeting on Wednesday of all field units, city and district heads of the state, also issued directions to save fuel and government resources, while instructions to avoid unnecessary travel and increase the use of technology have also been issued.
To bring about changes at the administrative level as well, now all types of meetings and crime conferences of the department will have to be organised compulsorily through video conference only. Instructions have been given to complete the meetings between the investigating officer and the supervision officer for discussions under investigation and supervision only through telephonic means.
“In this regard, DGP Rao said that the facility of escort and piloting will be allotted only to the dignitaries who are eligible according to the prescribed category. It has been asked to avoid allotment of piloting or guide-car in normal circumstances and to use motorbikes and four-wheelers on highways in urban areas in case of emergency,” a state government release said.
Suggesting an important change in the functioning of the court, he said that instead of going face to face, officers should use telephonic or other means of communication for briefing with the government lawyer. Also, under the ‘Nyayashruti’ project, the process of giving testimony or testimony through online video conference should be given priority, so that travel time and expenses can be saved.
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It has been told in the meeting to adopt a practical approach in the allocation of force for the arrangement, allocating staff from the nearest police stations and to decide on specific pick-up points for the staff and travel in the same vehicle or use public transport if necessary.
The State Information Commission decided to start the implementation of car pooling from Wednesday, May 13.
With this move, the Commission has set a target of significantly reducing the consumption of car fuel by 35 per cent or more, as stated by the Gujarat Information Commission.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More