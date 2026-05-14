Gujarat government to issue guidelines on austerity measures for depts

On Wednesday, CM Patel arrived with a reduced convoy of five vehicles at the inauguration of 'Mahatma Gandhi Arogya Mandir' at Rajula, Amreli.

FOLLOWING PRIME Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity measures aimed at fuel conservation, the Gujarat government is planning to issue guidelines to its departments across the state and make appeals to the public as well.

Senior government officials said on Wednesday that measures such as online or virtual meetings to replace physical ones as well as virtual presence in events are some of the measures the state government is likely to put forth to the administration.

Sources said that as a step in this regard, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel would virtually attend the Big Cat Summit 2026 to be held at Sasan Gir on Thursday. As per the programme details, Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav and other dignitaries would also be present at the event. This is a part of thematic events to be organised across the country to highlight India’s leadership in big cat conservation and promote the objectives of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA).