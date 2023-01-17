Gujarat government to celebrate Republic Day at Botad this year

Gujarat will celebrate the 74th Republic Day on January 26 with a state function organised at Botad district, the first time such an event will be held in the district. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will participate in different functions on the occasion and preside over the main flag-hoisting event.

As part of a tradition started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while he was chief minister, the state functions to mark Independence Day and Republic Day are held at different district headquarters. Accordingly, this year, the state function will be held at Botad.

The chief minister will reach Botad on January 25. Apart from inaugurating various developmental works, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also release two coffee-table books on Botad district, one on religious places and another on the district itself. The chief minister will also attend a cultural programme on January 25.

Gearing up for the celebrations, the district administration has launched a cleanliness drive and beautification of Botad town.