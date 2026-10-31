Gujarat government to bear Rs 147 crore tax burden of Surat’s flood affected

The Gujarat government has responded positively to the relief sought by the Surat Municipal Corporation in connection with its decision to waive property taxes worth Rs 147 crore for those people who were impacted by the creek floods in the textile hub in July.

The money will be transferred from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the SMC as a grant.

The city body’s decision will benefit owners of 3.54 lakh commercial and residential properties which were submerged in the floods.

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Several areas of the city including Limbayat, Udhna A & B, and Varachha A&B zones were badly hit by the floods in which over 30 persons had died.