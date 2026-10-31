Gujarat government to bear Rs 147 crore tax burden of Surat’s flood affected

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The Gujarat government has responded positively to the relief sought by the Surat Municipal Corporation in connection with its decision to waive property taxes worth Rs 147 crore for those people who were impacted by the creek floods in the textile hub in July.
The money will be transferred from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the SMC as a grant.
The city body’s decision will benefit owners of 3.54 lakh commercial and residential properties which were submerged in the floods.
Several areas of the city including Limbayat, Udhna A & B, and Varachha A&B zones were badly hit by the floods in which over 30 persons had died.
A month-long survey of flood affected areas by the SMC found that over 3.54 lakh properties across five zones of Surat were badly affected.
The municipal Standing Committee passed a proposal seeking relief from the state government, which was later approved and forwarded to the Urban Development and Housing Department of the state government by the SMC General Board.
On Friday, the State government sent a letter to the SMC, granting the relief sought by it.
“Surat city has witnessed heavy downpour in July this year, as a result of which people have faced several difficulties and many areas in the city were inundated. A total of 3,54,600 properties were affected, and the state government has approved property taxes and user charges amounting to Rs 147 crore. These properties include around 3,04,100 residential properties whose taxes and user charges for 2026-27 amount to Rs. 73 crore and 50,500 commercial properties whose property taxes and user charges are Rs 74 crore,” the letter said.
Talking to The Indian Express, SMC Deputy Commissioner Swati Desai said, “This is for the first time, wherein the state government has approved such a proposal of waiving property tax and user charges of the properties affected by floods. The amount will be transferred to the SMC in the coming days. With the grant, the SMC will not have to face the financial burden.”