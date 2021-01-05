No loss of job for teachers, staff of aided schools: Gujarat govt

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said teachers in non-government aided secondary and higher secondary schools are recruited centrally on a merit basis since 2011.(Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

The state government Tuesday extended protection from job loss to teachers and staff of grant-in-aid secondary and higher secondary schools. A statement issued by the state government said, “newly appointed grant-in-aid secondary or higher secondary school teacher and employee will not face the question of losing his job due to class-school closure”.

The decision will benefit an estimated 20,000 teachers and staff of state-funded secondary and higher secondary schools.

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took the decision after considering the representations made by these teachers and staff.

Chudasama said teachers in non-government aided secondary and higher secondary schools are recruited centrally on a merit basis since 2011. A decision has been taken to have the same recruitment process — Teachers Aptitude Test (TAT), qualification, salary scale as well as the performance of teachers — in government-aided secondary and higher secondary schools.

“As teachers appointed in aided secondary and higher secondary schools lose their jobs due to lack of protection from being declared as surplus on the closure of class or school, they are constantly faced with insecurity which may have a direct impact on the quality of teaching. This decision will result in better quality and performance of education,” the minister said.