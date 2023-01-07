scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Govt forms 8-member task force after protest by Jains

The Gujarat government also upgraded the police post at the Shetrunjay foothill the same day. The Centre also halted all tourism related activities at the Sammed Shikhar following representations from the community.

The other members of the task force include Bhavnagar Range IG Gautam Parmar, Superintendent of Police Ravindra Patel, the Deputy Conservator of Forest, land surveyor, district land office superintendent, and Palitana nagarpalika chief officer.
Govt forms 8-member task force after protest by Jains
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Saturday announced an eight-member task force under the chairpersonship of Bhavnagar District Collector Yogesh Nirgude to resolve the issues around the holy Jain pilgrimage at Palitana.

The other members of the task force include Bhavnagar Range IG Gautam Parmar, Superintendent of Police Ravindra Patel, the Deputy Conservator of Forest, land surveyor, district land office superintendent, and Palitana nagarpalika chief officer. The member-secretary of the task force will be the Palitana sub divisional magistrate.

On January 4, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi had announced the Patel government’s decision to form a task force to look into the grievances of the Jain community, that had, by then held protests in Ahmedabad, Surat and other places in the state, against the declaration of Sammed Shikhar in Parasnath Jharkhand as an eco-tourism spot, and some alleged vandalism incidents at the Shetrunjay shrine in Palitana.

The Gujarat government also upgraded the police post at the Shetrunjay foothill the same day. The Centre also halted all tourism related activities at the Sammed Shikhar following representations from the community.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 22:59 IST
