Gujarat: Government staffers to protest fixed-wage policy in Feb

An informal group of fixed-wage employees of Gujarat — Team Fix Pay, which is coordinating the legal fight in the Supreme Court against the Gujarat government’s controversial policy of employing people on fixed wage for five years before regularising them — has decided to protest on February 16 when the policy will enter into 14th year.

The group has decided that all the state government employees who have been recruited under the fixed-wage policy will, first, give a memorandum to the concerned head of the department with a demand to end the policy immediately and second, work wearing black ribbon as a mark of protest on February 16.

The policy has been quashed by the High Court. However, the government has challenged it before the Supreme Court.

“The exile of Lord Ram also ended after 14 years. So, when the fixed wage policy is entering 14th year, we demand the government to discontinue the policy and free lakhs of youths from it,” said Rakesh Kanthariya, one of the members of the group.