Govt set to release water reuse policy next week: CM Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was in Vadodara on Saturday to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 322 crore, announced that the state government will release a water reuse policy next week. Rupani, who participated in the digging of the Chhani lake in the city, said that recycled water will be provided for irrigation and industrial purposes.

The state, which has been facing water crisis this year, has been rationing the water from the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam. Rupani’s announcement comes days ahead of the closing ceremony of the Sujalam Sufalam Jal Sanchay Abhiyan, under which several lakes and ponds across the state were deepened. Flanked by BJP leaders, Rupani addressed a gathering in Chhani and said, “We all must understand that development without water is not achievable. The state government is serious about the issue of water conservation and we have been working to bring a policy to put used water to best reuse. The recycled water policy will be announced on Monday. It will allow civic bodies to reuse recycled water for many purposes.”

Rupani, who hailed the government for reviving 13,000 water bodies, said, “The rationale behind framing water recycling policy is to enable used water to be put to good use for industrial purposes, gardening and even irrigation. While the clean potable water can be supplied to meet the demands of drinking water across the state.” According to the chief minister, the government will set up multiple desalination plants along the coastline of the state in order to tackle the issue of water shortage for coming summers. Gujarat has a coastline of about 1,600 kilometers.

Rupani also visited Bodeli in Chhota Udepur district where he launched an attack on the Congress party, which is celebrated the day as a “Black Day” in protest against the four year celebrations of Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Attacking the Congress over its allegation that the Sujalam Abhiyan was a scam of Rs 2,400 crore, Rupani said, “The Congress does not even know how many crores we have spent for the project. We have not even spent Rs 200 crore on the project and they claim that it is a scam of Rs 2,400 crore. During the Congress regime under Manmohan Singh, they executed scams in air, water and even ‘patal’ (inferno). They cannot stand a government made of honest people. They are celebrating Black Day, but in reality, they are the ones who are black.”

Rupani also spoke about rising fuel prices and said that Central government is in the process of framing a new policy on fuel taxes that will benefit the common man soon.

