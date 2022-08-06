Gujarat: Government school principal, clerk caught taking Rs 16 lakh bribe in Palanpur, says ACB

The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Friday that they caught a principal of a government school and a clerk red-handed for allegedly accepting Rs 16 lakh cash as bribe in Palanpur in Banaskantha district on Friday.

According to ACB officials, the accused Shailesh Chandra Mehta, the principal of Sir Bhawanisinh Vidyalay in Danta, and Naresh Joshi, a clerk at the district education officer’s office at Palanpur, were allegedly caught at Circuit House in Palanpur accepting Rs 16 lakh cash in bribe for providing a job as a clerk to the complainant.

“The two accused asked the complainant for a bribe of Rs 16 lakh to get his son placed as a clerk in the district administration office of Palanpur. After the complainant approached us, a trap was set at Circuit House in Palanpur and the accused were nabbed red-handed,” said an official of Gujarat ACB.

Both accused are currently under detention and will be booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.