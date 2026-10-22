To block ‘mala fide intentions’, Gujarat bans entry to government schools

No one, including parents and guardians of students, can now enter a government school in Gujarat without prior written permission. Those who do get permission to enter cannot take pictures or make videos inside the school.
Violation of these directives, which were issued by the government on Wednesday (October 21), will attract legal action. Some evidence of increased vigilance at the entrance to schools was visible in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
The restrictions listed in the state Education Department’s circular apply to almost 46,000 primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools across the state.
“Any outside person wishing to enter the school premises must obtain prior written permission from the school principal or the head of the institution”, the circular says. “Only government officials who have been duly authorised under the applicable rules to perform their official duties shall be exempt from this requirement,” it says.
The circular also prohibits photography, videography, interviewing, audio recording or live streaming of students, teachers, or school activities without written permission from the principal. “Such activities may be allowed only when legally justified and duly authorised,” the circular says.
The circular has been framed as an instrument for the state government to act in accordance with the principle of In Loco Parentis, a Latin phrase that means “acting in place of parents”. The state bears special responsibility for the safety, dignity, privacy, and welfare of all children studying in state-run and government-aided schools, the circular says.
It refers to Article 21 of the Constitution, which gives “children the right to life, dignity, and privacy”, the Supreme Court’s 2017 judgment recognising the right to privacy as a fundamental right, and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) guidelines mandating a safe and secure environment in school, and the protection of the privacy of children.
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State Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja told reporters on Thursday that the directive was intended to target individuals with “mala fide intentions” and “political interest”.
“It applies only to non-authorised persons and persons with mala fide intentions. People can enter schools, but only after permission. If anyone wants to visit without mala fide intentions and political interest they can do so with permission. Violators will attract all the existing four-five laws including POCSO (the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012), Juvenile Justice Act (2015) and the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023), but only if there is a violation of these legal provisions,” Vaja said.
According to the circular, every visitor entering the premises of a school must record their details in the visitors’ register. Once inside, the “outside person” will need written permission to enter classrooms, laboratories, libraries, hostels, playgrounds, toilets, or other areas where student activities take place.
School authorities will be responsible for “ensuring that photographs, videos or personal information of students are not collected, published, or disseminated in a manner that affects their privacy, dignity or security”, the circular says.
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A senior official of the state Education Department said the prohibition on outsiders entering government school premises without permission was not new, but the latest directive allows authorities to take legal action against violators.
“Movement of outsiders was not allowed without permission, but in the absence of a guard or security check at the school gates, the entry of individuals could not be monitored. Anyone would enter, take photos and videos without the school principal’s knowledge. The latest circular makes it mandatory and legal now,” Prakash Trivedi, Director of Primary Education, told The Indian Express.
Some other states such as Haryana and Rajasthan also have similar restrictive rules in place, officials said.
“If any person enters the school without permission, refuses to leave the school premises, attempts unauthorised photography or videography or obstructs the functioning of the school, the Principal shall immediately inform the local police and the District Education Officer (DEO) or the District Primary Education Officer (DPEO), Administrative Officer, Taluka Primary Education Officer (TPEO) and take necessary action under the applicable law,” says the circular.