To block ‘mala fide intentions’, Gujarat bans entry to government schools

No one, including parents and guardians of students, can now enter a government school in Gujarat without prior written permission. Those who do get permission to enter cannot take pictures or make videos inside the school.

Violation of these directives, which were issued by the government on Wednesday (October 21), will attract legal action. Some evidence of increased vigilance at the entrance to schools was visible in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The restrictions listed in the state Education Department’s circular apply to almost 46,000 primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools across the state.

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“Any outside person wishing to enter the school premises must obtain prior written permission from the school principal or the head of the institution”, the circular says. “Only government officials who have been duly authorised under the applicable rules to perform their official duties shall be exempt from this requirement,” it says.