Gujarat government rolls out ‘Maro Ward, Corona Mukta Ward’ campaign from 77 places

The campaign aims to check the spread of Covid-19 in urban areas with a focus on aspects like fire safety in Covid hospitals, vaccination, sanitation, and testing among others. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

THE GUJARAT government launched Sunday the ‘Maro Ward, Corona Mukta Ward’ (my ward, coronavirus-free ward) campaign from 77 places across the state.

The campaign aims to check the spread of Covid-19 in urban areas with a focus on aspects like fire safety in Covid hospitals, vaccination, sanitation, and testing among others.

An official release said the campaign was launched by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Bhavnagar where he was flanked by state Minister Vibhavariben Dave and top officials of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation.

Various ministers of the state government also launched the campaign from different parts of the state including Pradeepsinh Jadeja from Ahmedabad, Ganpat Vasava and Kishor Kanani from Surat, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Yogesh Patel from Vadodara, R C Faldu from Rajkot, Jawahar Chavda from Junagadh, Dilip Thakor from Gandhinagar, Ishvarsinh Patel from Bharuch, Ishvar Parmar from Bilimora, Raman Patkar from Vapi and Dharampur, Jayesh Radadiya from Gondal and Jetpur and Vasan Ahir from Bhuj.