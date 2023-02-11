scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Gujarat government postpones implementation of jantri hike to April 15

On February 4, the government had announced a 100 per cent increase in jantri rates. The rates were being increased after 12 years.

Giving into the demands of real-estate developers, the Gujarat government has decided to postpone the hike in jantri prices (ready reckoner rates) to April 15, 2023.

Saying in a statement that the decision has been taken in the larger interest of the common man and the real-estate sector, the state government has decided to suspend the order issued on February 4 and implement the same from April 15. The government did not provide any reason for the decision.

This decision comes a day after members of real-estate associations met the Ahmedabad district collector and submitted a memorandum seeking postponement and partial rollback of jantri rates. Inspector General of Registration and Superintendent of Stamps Jenu Devan had held a meeting with the real-estate developers on Friday.

On February 4, the government had announced a 100 per cent increase in jantri rates. These rates were being increased after a period of 12 years. After the decision, the developers even met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Former chairman of CREDAI National Jaxay Shah welcomed the decision and said, “Very practical and pragmatic step by our empathetic, hardworking and honest chief minister Bhupendrabhai. We thank our respected leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.”

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 10:19 IST
