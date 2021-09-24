Gujarat government permits garba and other festivities during Navratri

In a populist move, the Gujarat government on Friday permitted Navratri garba festivities to be organised within residential neighbourhoods, societies and apartments involving a maximum of 400 persons. However, commercial garba venues have been discouraged.

Along with Sheri garba, the government has also permitted organising Durga Puja, Vijayadashami Utsav and Sharad Purnima with a limit of 400 persons. However, the government said it will not give permission for any commercial “garba” venues including party plots, clubs or any other open spaces.

The government has also relaxed the night curfew timings prevalent in the eight major cities of Gujarat. The curfew timings in eight municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar and Gandhinagar have been reduced by an hour.

The new curfew timings from September 25 to October 10 in these eight cities will be from 12 midnight to 6 am.

The decisions were taken at a meeting headed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

In other relaxations ordered by the state government, 400 persons have also been permitted to attend weddings, an increase from the current 150 people. For last rites, the government has increased the number of attendees allowed to 100 from the earlier limit of 40.

The government has also allowed hotels and restaurants to function at 75 per cent of their capacity till 10 pm, an increase from the current 60 per cent.

The timings of public gardens and parks have also been increased by an hour. Now such public places can remain open till 10 pm, instead of 9 pm.