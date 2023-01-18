Applications invited for post of pujari at Palitana temple

The Gujarat government has invited applications for the post of pujari at the Nilkanth Mahadev temple in Bhavnagar’s Palitana. The development came after the state government’s task force, which was appointed to resolve the recent controversy of vandalism at the temple atop the Shetrunjay hill, held a meeting and decided to fill the vacancy.

“At the January 17, 2023-meeting of the task force formed by the Home Department of the government, it was decided to appoint, on an ad hoc basis, a pujari for Shree Nilkanth Mahadev temple… Consequently, applications are invited from pujaris knowing the manner of worshipping Lord Shiva as provided in Sanatan Vaidik dharma,” stated an advertisement issued by the office of Palitana assistant collector and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Yuvraj Seddharth.

Candidates have to submit their applications by the evening of January 21.

The task force’s decision came a day after religious leaders of Shree Nilkanth Mahadev Seva Samiti, Palitana submitted a memorandum to the SDM demanding the state government appoint a pujari at the temple. Led by Sharnananda, the Hindu leaders demanded that regular puja (worship) was necessary at Nilkanth Mahadev temple “so that religious faith in every religious place on top of the hill remains intact.”

Incidentally, one Atul Rathod was appointed the pujari of Nilkanth Mahadev by the then Palitana SDM in September, 2017, and Sheth Anandji Kalyanji Pedhi (SAKPS)—a religious trust of Jains that owns and manages the temples atop the holy Shetrunjay hill—had been paying him salary.

However, Bhavnagar collector DK Parekh said Rathod’s tenure was cut short following a dispute between Sharnananda and SAKPS. “It was then decided by both parties that there shall be no pujari at the Lord Shiva temple. However, now, Pedhi and Sharnananda both want a pujari for the temple. Therefore, the task force decided to fill that position,” Parekh, who is heading the eight-member task force, told The Indian Express.

The state government formed the task force earlier this month after members of the Jain community held state-wide protests against the alleged vandalism at Adinath Dada’s Pagla shrine in the foothills of Shetrunji hill and the Nilkanth Mahadev temple in November last year. “It was felt that a government-appointed pujari will help prevent any further escalation of the situation,” added Parekh.