Mission Vidya: Over 50% govt school students fare poorly in Gujarat

Despite the state government’s claims of success of its month-long ‘Mission Vidya’ campaign, less than 50 per cent of government school students of Class VI to VIII showed improvement in reading and writing capabilities.

Report cards issued at the end of the 30-day programme showed that only 43% of the students enrolled had improved in writing and 48 per cent in reading.

The state government had launched the Mission Vidya campaign in the previous academic session to improve learning levels of Class VI to VIII students who scored poorly in Gunotsav VIII – an exercise in evaluating performance of primary government school students.

Nearly 6.45 lakh students were brought under ‘Mission Vidya’. They are among 21 lakh students enrolled in over 32,000 government schools from Class VI to VIII who scored between 0 and 5 in the annual Gunotsav evaluation, which is scored on 10.

In Gunotsav VIII, the results of which were published in April last year, out of a total 21,68,214 government school students in Class VI to Class VIII, as many as 6.25 lakh students failed to do simple mathematics and thus scored between 0 to 5. Similarly, 5 lakh students could not read simple sentences in Gujarati and 6 lakh students could not write simple sentences. Thus, these were made to go through the Mission Vidya month-long remedial teaching programme launched in 250 talukas of Gujarat in government primary schools from Class VI to Class VIII.

As per the records accessed, only 2.6 lakh out of 6 lakh students in Mission Vidya improved their writing skills. Remaining 3.4 lakh students still secured only grades from 0-5. Similarly in reading, out of 5 lakh students who failed to read simple Gujarati sentences, only 2.4 lakh improved their reading skills and were graded between 6-10. “However, Mathe-matics saw better performance with 60 per cent of 6.25 lakh students improving from the 0-5 grade to the 6-10 grade. The simple mathematics skills of 3.8 lakh students improved,” a senior education official said.

Over 70,000 government school teachers were a part of the ambitious programme.

Most of them were of the opinion that 30 days was too short a time to achieve the target given to them.

Like Gunotsav, Mission Vidya too had 292 IAS, IPS and IFS officers being assigned responsibilities of visiting assigned schools in districts and monitoring the activities during the campaign.

The programme was aimed at shifting the approach from being school-centric to student-centric, unlike previous remedial classes. Rather than focussing on C and D grade schools. Mission Vidya identified students on the basis of learning levels.

A weekly evaluation was done in July 2018 across the state, which was then externally evaluated in the month of September, and the final report cards of 6.45 lakh students prepared accordingly.