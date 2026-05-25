20 citizen-centric services on WhatsApp soon, Gujarat signs MoU with Meta

The Gujarat government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Meta Platforms Inc in Gandhinagar on Monday for facilitating the service. (File)

Soon citizens in Gujarat will be able to avail income, caste and EWS certificates, update ration cards, revenue records and official affidavits through a single WhatsApp number.

The Gujarat government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Meta Platforms Inc in Gandhinagar on Monday for facilitating the service.

The initiative, in accordance with the recommendations of the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) and under ‘Sugam Digital Gujarat’ initiative, will make nearly 20 citizen-centric services from five departments available via a WhatsApp chatbot. Under the ‘Sugam Digital Gujarat’ initiative, the state government has recently brought over 20 government services online.

“This MoU makes availing of government services more comfortable. A larger number of people use WhatsApp on their mobile phones so this makes it easier to access government services on a single WhatsApp number. WhatsApp, which is mostly used for marketing and commercial services, will now offer government services,” a senior government official told The Indian Express, explaining how this makes it different from the recently launched online service. This will free citizens from navigating multiple web portals or standing in queues at government offices, saving both time and cost and strengthening transparency and accountability, the state government said.