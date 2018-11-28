Gujarat: Government may buy 50 per cent stake of IL&FS in GIFT city

The state government may buy 50 per cent equity stake of the crisis-hit IL&FS (Infrastructure Learning and Financial Services) in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (or GIFT City) project in Gandhinagar.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chief Secretary JN Singh on Tuesday said that in the coming days, the government may consider buying the IL&FS stake in the project that houses the country’s first IFSC.

The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company Ltd (GIFTCL) is a joint venture of IL&FS and state-run Gujarat Urban Development Company Limited (GUDCL), both of whom have an equal stake.

Confirming the development, an official from GIFTCL said that IL&FS had invested in the project in 2007. “The equity investment of IL&FS in GIFT City is Rs 32.5 crore. They had made this investment for 50 per cent of the shares in 2007. Gujarat government had also parked a similar amount in the project,” the official said.

On the future of the project, the official said IL&FS is expected to bring in an independent valuer to conduct a fair valuation of their stake and the same shall be accepted by both the shareholders.

“The land was given to GIFTCL to implement the project. The land is owned by the Government of Gujarat,” said the official on the claim of IL&FS in the 886 acres of land in Gandhinagar on which the project is coming up. This includes a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) on 261 acres that houses India’s first IFSC and a domestic tariff area of over 625 acres.