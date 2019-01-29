Gujarat: Govt lines up 70,000 private jobs for 60,000 college students in poll year

With an eye on young voters for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the BJP government in Gujarat on Monday announced to hold 23 placement camps for over 60,000 students studying in the final-year of various graduate, post-graduate and professional courses at government and grant-in-aid colleges and universities across the state.

According to officials, the state government has lined up about 70,000 jobs in the private sector for the students.

The first of these placement camps is being held at the Gujarat University in Ahmedabad where more than 8,000 students have registered.

Handing over the letters of intent to some of the students who were interviewed by private firms and offered jobs, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, “The slogan of BJP is Ayodha mein Ram, Yuvano ko kaam, Mehgayi pe lagaam, Kisaano ko sahi dam aur haata do brashtachari badnam (Ram in Ayodhya, jobs for youths, controlling inflation, right price for farmers and removal of corruption).”

Explained BJP targets youth as Lok Sabha elections draw near With growing unemployment in the country becoming one of the central themes in the Lok Sabha election campaign, the BJP after the EWS quota announcement seems all geared to bank on the youth. The message to the youth though has been confusing. In his address to youth at a recent Vibrant Gujarat start-up related event, CM Vijay Rupani urged them to become “job givers instead of job seekers”. At a GU placement event, the government not only said it had jobs for them but also urged youth to make themselves more “employable”. It now depends how such varied messages to ring a bell for the party in the upcoming elections.

He claimed that a better law and order situation in the state had created the right atmosphere for industries to increase their investments in the state thus generating jobs for the state’s youths.

“What was the situation of law and order 20 years ago? Each region was known for the gangsters living there. Ahmedabad was known for Latif, Surat for Mohammed Surti and Porbandar was Santokben’s. There was a board near Porbandar which said Gujarat’s law and order ends here. People used to go home from jails. This was what we witnessed earlier,” Rupani said, blaming the previous Congress governments for the poor law and order in the state.

“Instead of new investments, old factories had closed down. People migrated out of here because it was difficult to work…When Narendra Modi became the chief minister in 2001, all their (gangsters’) shops closed down and Gujarat’s environment became suitable for industries and job creation. Gujarat became peaceful where a daughter can travel alone on her vehicle even at midnight… If this environment had not been created, then the companies would not have been there and if companies were not there, placement would not have happened,” he said.

Anju Sharma, Principal Secretary of Higher and Technical Education, who was also present at the event, said, “We hold a lot of job fairs where a lot of people get jobs. It was the initiative of the Chief Minister to hold a placement camp for government and grant-in-aid colleges and universities where they get a chance to showcase their talent before the industry so that the possibility of them getting selected for employment increases.”

According to Sharma, final year students of graduate, post-graduate and professional courses are eligible to register for these camps, for which the state government has collected 70,000 vacancies in the private sector over the last two months.

“These jobs offer salaries ranging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 55,000 per month at companies like Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Arvind Mills, Just Dial. There are jobs which are outside Gujarat as well,” she said, adding that in the 23 camps which are being organised across the state 30 colleges have been included in one placement camp.

“The challenge is that the employer has jobs, but we need to consider what our employability is,” she said.

Addressing the students, Himanshu Pandya, Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor, said that the university has in the past organised seven such camps.

“During the same time last year, we organised a job fair for women in the same hall where 3,200 jobs were provided to women. This time, more than 8,000 students have registered themselves and 130 companies will conduct placement process in the Gujarat University campus in the coming two days… When a leader of any state is sensitive, then he takes the responsibility of education and thereafter of employment as well. Similar programmes organised by the state government are not a part of publicity,” he said.

The president of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Jaimin Vasa claimed that “there were jobs everywhere” and “no student will remain without jobs” during the placement fair.

Vibhavari Dave, MoS Education (Primary and Higher), and BJP MLAs Bhupendra Patel, Arvind Patel and Balram Thavani, were also present at the event.