Gujarat: Govt reshuffles 7 IAS officers, Lochan Sehra is new AMC municipal commissioner

The Gujarat government Friday transferred seven IAS officers, including those heading the Urban Development and Urban Housing departments, along with the Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s commissioner Mukesh Kumar was transferred as Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Urban Housing Department, a notification from the General Administration Department said. Kumar is a 1996-batch IAS officer.

Kumar will be replaced by Lochan Sehra, a 2002-batch IAS officer and Secretary (Housing and Nirmal Gujarat), in the Urban Development and Urban Housing department.

Kumar in turn will replace his senior and Additional Chief Secretary Mukesh Puri in the Urban Development department. A 1988-batch officer, Puri has been appointed as the Managing Director of the Vadodara-based Gujarat State Fertilizers Company Ltd. Till Friday, Puri was holding the additional charge of the post.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Shankar, Secretary (Planning) in the General Administration department, will replace Sehra in the Urban Development department.