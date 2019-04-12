Govt drafting separate policies for general and super-speciality hospitals: Gujarat CM Rupani

Toggle Menu
Govt drafting separate policies for general and super-specialty hospitals: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani addresses a BJP meeting in PM Modi’s hometown Vadnagar on Sunday. (Express)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Thursday said the state government is making separate healthcare policies for general and super-speciality hospitals.

Inaugurating a CVHF heart institute, a first-time venture by Apollo Group in partnership with city-based cardiologist Dr Sameer Dani, here, Rupani said, “We (Gujarat) have moved ahead in the field of medical tourism. The government is making separate healthcare policies for hospitals in general and super-speciality hospitals. The government is further trying to establish super-speciality hospitals across Gujarat.”

Giving credit to PM Narendra Modi, Rupani said it was due to his vision of development during his tenure as CM of Gujarat, the state had moved ahead in all sectors, especially in healthcare. “Keeping in mind the rise in heart disease, diabetes and cancer, Narendrabhai had made the provision of health care centres,” Rupani added.

