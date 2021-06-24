Gujarat government gives in-principal nod to state’s logistics policy

Gujarat government on Thursday gave in-principle approval to its first Integrated Logistics and Logistics Park Policy 2021 that provides financial support to the entire logistic value chain in the state.

The approval was given in the 38th board meeting of the Gujarat Infrastructure Development Board (GIDB) which was chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, stated an official release here. The policy provides support to entire value chain of logistic parks and will also cover warehousing, cold storages, air-freight stations, jetties and ports.

The new policy has been framed for Gujarat after reviewing the Draft National Logistic Policy, similar policies in other states, detailed studies of cargo movements and interactions with government and private stakeholders in this sector.

Under this policy, the development of logistic facilities at a new jetty will be eligible for 25 per cent capital subsidy which will be given on fixed capital investment. This subsidy will be given up to a maximum of Rs 15 crore. It allows a seven per cent interest subsidy for seven years on loans. The policy also has a provision to reimburse 100 percent of stamp duty paid to the state government.

The policy has also made provisions for enhancing the skills of those employed in this sector. The government will reimburse Rs 15,000 of fees for every trainee who receives 120 hours of training. This reimbursement will be 100 per cent for women trainees. The policy framework also supports quality certification, patents and research and development.

Under this policy, the government will also create a state-wide logistic master plan which will help identify storage locations for future projects. Ten different departments of the government will be cooperating in creating this master plan.

Improved tracking of cargo and similar several disruptive technologies employed by private entities in the logistic sector will also get financial support from the policy.

The policy has been made keeping in mind the changes that have occurred in the global supply chain during the last one year, where Covid pandemic adversely affected operations, the state government release stated.

Gujarat has been ranked number one in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) ranking of Union Commerce and Industries department during 2018 and 2019. The LEADS index is a composite indicator to assess international trade logistics across state and union territories.

The government has also sent proposals for seven railway connectivity projects, wherein railway connectivity will be provided to Hazira port, the industrial cluster at Hazira to be linked to the DFC through a railway line and last mile rail connectivity to upcoming ports at New Bedi, Rozi and Nargol.