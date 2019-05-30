Ahmedabad: GIDC to set up fire station in Sanand industrial hub

Three days after a major fire occurred at a chemical unit near Sanand, the Gujarat government has decided to set up a fire station in this important industrial hub. The fire station will be set up by the Sanand GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) in partnership with the local industry body Sanand Industries Association (SIA).

A formal meeting was held between GIDC chairman Balvantsinh Rajput and SIA officials in this regard on Tuesday.

The move comes almost a decade after Sanand rose to prominence since Tata Motors set up its car manufacturing unit there. The Sanand GIDC is spread over 2,000 hectares and has units dealing with engineering, automobiles, semiconductors and electronics.

“Our demand for a fire station within Sanand GIDC is almost eight years old. It is only now that the state government has come forward to set up one,” President of SIA Ajit Shah said.

The state government has initiated various measures on fire safety in its cities in the wake of the May 24 fire tragedy in Surat in which 22 students died in a building that appears to have violated fire safety norms. Three days ago, a major fire had occurred at a chemical unit near Sanand too, and fire tenders had to be rushed from Ahmedabad. No casualties were reported in the fire at the Sanand unit.

“It has been decided to develop the fire brigade on a Public-Private-Partnership basis, where the Gujarat government will fund 80 percent of the cost and will also allot the land required for the fire brigade station. The rest 20 percent of the funds will be borne by SIA which will also have the charge of managing the station,” Shah said.

The fire station is expected to cost around Rs 5 crore.