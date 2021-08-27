Gujarat government focusing on smart cities, villages: Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 27, 2021 1:00:04 am
August 27, 2021 1:00:04 am
The Gujarat government is focusing on smart cities and smart villages which will require automation using IoT, artificial intelligence, blockchain, robotics with a human angle while at the same time pharmaceutical and healthcare management is the biggest challenge facing the world, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama stated during the virtual inauguration of multidisciplinary international conference on Futuristic Trends for Sustainable Ecosystem (FTSE 2021) organised by Rai University, Ahmedabad from August 26-28.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd