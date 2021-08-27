Gujarat government focusing on smart cities, villages: Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama was present at the virtual inauguration of multidisciplinary international conference on Futuristic Trends for Sustainable Ecosystem (FTSE 2021) organised by Rai University.

The Gujarat government is focusing on smart cities and smart villages which will require automation using IoT, artificial intelligence, blockchain, robotics with a human angle while at the same time pharmaceutical and healthcare management is the biggest challenge facing the world, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama stated during the virtual inauguration of multidisciplinary international conference on Futuristic Trends for Sustainable Ecosystem (FTSE 2021) organised by Rai University, Ahmedabad from August 26-28.