Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Gujarat govt asks farmers ‘not to hoard fertilisers’

SJ Solanki, director of agriculture with the Gujarat government, said there were rumours spreading on the unavailability of fertilisers.

fertilisers gujaratThe official said that the state government will get approved fertiliser stocks for Rabi and summer crops from the Centre. (Express file photo by Gurmeet Singh)
The Gujarat government Friday appealed to the farmers to “avoid hoarding” fertilisers and buy only necessary stocks in view of the Central government’s promise to supply 12.5 lakh metric tonne of urea, among other fertilisers, during the ongoing Rabi and upcoming summer crop seasons.

“For the Rabi season, until December 2022, the urea requirement is 7.5 lakh metric tonnes. Currently, 8.71 lakh metric tonnes is available in stocks. Similarly, against a requirement of 1.8 lakh metric tonnes of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), 2.49 lakh metric tonnes are available, while against a requirement of 1.87 lakh metric tonnes of NPK, 2.66 lakh metric tonnes are available. The requirement of MOP (Muriate of potash) is 46,000 metric tonnes, while a stock of 50,000 metric tonnes is available,” SJ Solanki, director of agriculture with the Gujarat government, told reporters.

He also said there were rumours spreading on the unavailability of fertilisers. “This might cause hoarding, especially by larger farmers. There is no need to hoard as fertilisers are available in plenty,” he added.

The official said that the state government will get approved fertiliser stocks for Rabi and summer crops from the Centre, including 12.5 lakh metric tonne of Urea, 2.5 lakh metric tonne of DAP, 2.85 lakh metric tonne of NPK and 60,000 metric tonne of MoP. Solanki said the fertiliser stocks were coming on a regular basis through rail and roadways.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 08:30:34 pm
