Gujarat government extends ‘Maru Gam, Corona Mukt Gam’ to prevent spread in villages

The fortnight-long “Maru Gam, Corona Mukt Gam” programme organised by the Gujarat government to control the spread of Covid-19 in the villages, has been extended for five more days till May 20. Jaydrathsinh Parmar, Minister of State for Panchayats, said the move to extend the programme was taken to restrict the Covid spread within a village. The minister said a total of 15,322 Covid care centres have been set up within 14,236 gram panchayats, where 1.37 lakh beds have been readied to isolate and provide primary treatment with detected with mild symptoms.

Parmar said 5,360 patients are currently being treated in these Covid care centres.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja said any decision of lifting restrictions imposed to control Covid in 36 towns will be taken by the government depending on the Covid situation on May 18.

The statement from the minister comes after traders and shopkeepers in Rajkot and other cities have started protests against the partial lockdown imposed by the state government. On Tuesday, the government had extended the night curfew and daytime restrictions in 36 cities of Gujarat till May 18.

Jadeja said that before the partial lockdown, the positivity rate in several districts were around 24 per cent. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had a few days ago said that the number of Covid-19 cases were declining in the state and the positivity rate has now decreased to 8.5 per cent.