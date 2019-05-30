Gujarat govt sends EWS quota proposal to Centre to implement in colleges

The Gujarat government has submitted to the Centre its detailed proposal on implementation of 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in all technical and professional government, grant-in-aid and self-financed institutes from 2019-20 academic session.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel Wednesday said Gujarat will be among the first states to implement the 10% quota from the new academic session. “Under this, as per the earlier decision of the state government, children from families with an income limit of Rs 8 lakh and those who are not availing any other reservation or scholarship, will be benefitted.”

Patel stressed that this 10 per cent EWS reservation will not affect the existing reserved seats.

The guidelines of the Government of India stress on no reduction in the existing seats under General (open) category.

The proposal submitted to the Medical Council of India has suggested an increase of 914 seats in MBBS course, against existing 4,350 across 29 government and self-financed medical colleges.

In dental (BDS), an addition of 220 seats will result in a total 1,360 seats. In ayurved, 335 seats will be increased, making it a total of 2,115 seats. In homepoathy, 635 seats will be increased, making it a total of 4,160 seats. In nursing, 3,735 seats will be added, making it a total of 19,975 seats. In physiotherapy, 900 seats will be increased, making it a total of 5,435 seats. Under paramedical courses, 70 seats will be increased, making a total of 390 seats.

In other professional courses like engineering, pharmacy, architecture, MBA and MCA, there will be an increase of 40,000 seats.

Laying stress on no decrease in the existing 51% seats under open category, Patel said the number of seats will increased by 22-25% to accommodate 10 per cent EWS seats.

In engineering, 38,609 seats will be increased, 1,676 seats in pharmacy, and 4,247 combined seats in architecture, MBA, MCA and other professional courses.