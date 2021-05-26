Gujarat government declares Rs 500-crore relief package for farmers affected by cyclone

The Gujarat government on Wednesday declared a relief package of Rs 500 crore for farmers who sustained damage to their agriculture and horticulture crops in the extremely severe cyclone Tauktae that hit the state on May 17, causing widespread damage in Saurashtra region and parts of South Gujarat.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced the package after holding a meeting of the core committee attended by senior ministers and officials of the state government.

Quoting CM Rupani, an official release made the announcement late Wednesday evening while stating that the larger impact of the cyclone was seen in the districts of Gir-Somnath, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Botad of Saurashtra region and Navsari, Surat, Valsad, and Bharuch districts of the South Gujarat region. It also added that agriculture and horticulture crops spreading over 2 lakh hectare land of 86 talukas of the state were damaged in the cyclone that ravaged the districts.

As per the package, three types of relief have been announced for farmers. In the cases of uprooting and permanent damage of fruit-bearing trees such as mango, coconut, chickoo, lemon etc., the farmers will get financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh per hectare for upto two hectares.

In the cases of felling down of fruits from such fruit bearing trees with estimated loss beyond 33%, the government has announced financial assistance of Rs 30,000 per hectare upto two hectares.

Similarly, for damage beyond 33% to summer crops like sesame, millet, groundnut, paddy, banana, papaya, etc., farmers will be eligible to get an assistance of Rs 20,000 per hectare for upto two hectares.

The CM also said that the compensation amount will be deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers through direct-benefit-transfer within a week. He added that the survey for measuring the losses will be over by tomorrow.

Before this, the state government has already declared compensation for the people of the affected districts under seven heads like full/partial damage to houses, livestock, household goods, cattle sheds etc. apart from cash doles. CM Rupani earlier in the day said that the government has distributed Rs 10 crore as cash doles to 2.24 lakh cyclone-hit people in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also declared a relief package of Rs 1,000 crore to Gujarat following the calamity.