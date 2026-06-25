Gujarat government cuts tax rate on liquor served in GIFT city

Sources said that there were repeated requests from investors as well as employers for making the exemption to the prohibition laws at GIFT City more “viable” and “affordable” both for the consumers as well as operators in the hospitality sector.

A DAY after the state government slashed the Value Added Tax (VAT) on alcohol served in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar, prices of a small peg (30 ml) fell by a range of 25-35 per cent (%) as the new rates kicked in on Wednesday.

A small peg served in the wine and dine area of GIFT City, priced at Rs 1,180 for the menu price of Rs 475, will now be available at nearly half the price – Rs 594.

The Gujarat finance department, through a notification issued June 23, revised the VAT for sale of alcohol within GIFT City. While the VAT has been reduced from 65% to 25%, officials said a “special fee” of Rs 240 on every 30 ml serving has also been abolished.