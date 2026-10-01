Gujarat CM announces state award for Smit Machchhar, who has roots in Rajkot

As the world hails the heroic act of Gujarat-origin pilot Smit Machchhar in “preventing another 9/11-like attack”, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Thursday announced that the flydubai pilot will be given the prestigious state honour, Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award, for his “extraordinary act of courage”.
Patel and his Maharashtra counterpart, Devendra Fadnavis, both hailed him as the “son” of their states.
“This valiant son of Gujarat has illuminated the name of Gujarat and the nation across the globe through his heroism. The Gujarati spirit flowing in his veins fills us all with immense pride,” Patel wrote on X.
Fadnavis described him as “Mumbai’s son Captain Smit Machchhar”, calling him “a true HERO — who saved hundreds of lives, in such an exceptional and extraordinary manner”.
Originally from a village in Rajkot district of Gujarat, Machchhar’s family migrated to Mumbai, where he grew up in the Ghatkopar suburb, and he now lives in Dubai. His wife Sonal is from Savarkundla in Amreli district.
“The courage of Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot of the flight headed to Israel, is being saluted by the entire world today. Despite being drenched in blood due to the attack, he displayed indomitable bravery to save the lives of 174 passengers—a feat that is profoundly inspiring and commendable,” CM Patel posted on his official X handle.
“The entire Gujarat is praying for his swift recovery. The empathy and prayers of the nation’s citizens are with Captain Smit Machchhar.”
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis also wished Machchhar a “very speedy recovery”
“Despite being ghastly injured, the presence of mind and courage showed by Smit during flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, is exemplary. I also salute all the passengers who worked immediately as a team to handle the difficult situation and sail through safely. Wishing Smit a very speedy recovery and good health! You are an inspiration. Maharashtra & India is proud of you!” he posted on X.
The Shree Somnath Trust, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which manages the temple of the first Jyotirlinga at Somnath, organised a special Maha Puja for Machchhar’s ‘health and long life’ on Thursday.
Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region.
Expertise & Authority
Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues:
Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani.
Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters.
Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis:
State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys.
Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More