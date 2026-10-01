Gujarat CM announces state award for Smit Machchhar, who has roots in Rajkot

As the world hails the heroic act of Gujarat-origin pilot Smit Machchhar in “preventing another 9/11-like attack”, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Thursday announced that the flydubai pilot will be given the prestigious state honour, Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award, for his “extraordinary act of courage”.

Patel and his Maharashtra counterpart, Devendra Fadnavis, both hailed him as the “son” of their states.

“This valiant son of Gujarat has illuminated the name of Gujarat and the nation across the globe through his heroism. The Gujarati spirit flowing in his veins fills us all with immense pride,” Patel wrote on X.

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Fadnavis described him as “Mumbai’s son Captain Smit Machchhar”, calling him “a true HERO — who saved hundreds of lives, in such an exceptional and extraordinary manner”.