PM Modi’s call amid West Asia crisis | Online meetings, simple functions & curbs in government vehicle usage: Gujarat issues austerity guidelines

Avoid foreign travel, push for video-conferencing, curbs in govt vehicle usage and simple government functions — these are some of the measures in the guidelines announced by the Gujarat government on Friday in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity amid the West Asia crisis.
Government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Jitu Vaghani requested citizens not to panic and not to hoard resources unnecessarily.
Appealing citizens to cooperate in the interest of the country, he expressed confidence that the citizens of Gujarat would extend their full cooperation just as they did to the call made by PM Modi during the Covid pandemic.
The minister added that though these decisions were taken keeping in mind the current global situation, the state government is committed to protecting both the environment and the government treasury by drastically reducing the consumption of petrol and diesel. Giving detailed information about the guidelines, he said that travel for government work will have to be planned only as per need. Officers should avoid travel and make maximum use of modern means like video conferencing, telephone and e-mail. Instead of calling regional officers for meetings, meetings should be held through virtual means, except in cases of extreme necessity.
“It has also been urged to join meetings of other central or state governments through online means as much as possible. Any foreign travel for participation in training, seminars and conferences should be avoided, except in unavoidable circumstances. If travel outside the state is unavoidable, senior officers have been instructed not to take unnecessary staff with them. If an officer is handling more than one charge, he should deposit all the additional vehicles except one main vehicle in the ‘Government Vehicle Pool’,” the guidelines issued by the Gujarat government stated.
Further, travel outside the district for official work should be avoided as far as possible and if unavoidable, officials should inform their controlling officer before traveling.
The government vehicles available in each administrative department and its subordinate systems should be reviewed and the additional vehicles should be put out of use. To promote use of electric vehicles, those officers who have electric vehicles (EV) available as an alternative to government vehicles should use only EV or hybrid vehicles.
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Officers and employees have been encouraged to use public transport services like Metro, state transport buses and railways instead of private vehicles. Metro timings have been extended by an hour to 11 pm for public convenience.
Procurement policy will be strengthened in all government institutions to give priority to indigenous goods, local products and MSMEs.
Instructions have been issued to organise government programmes in a simple manner and insist on ‘virtual method’ in inauguration programmes. Also, Piped Gas Connectivity (PNG) will be made mandatory in all government canteens in the next 6 months.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More