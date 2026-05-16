PM Modi’s call amid West Asia crisis | Online meetings, simple functions & curbs in government vehicle usage: Gujarat issues austerity guidelines

Avoid foreign travel, push for video-conferencing, curbs in govt vehicle usage and simple government functions — these are some of the measures in the guidelines announced by the Gujarat government on Friday in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity amid the West Asia crisis.

Government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Jitu Vaghani requested citizens not to panic and not to hoard resources unnecessarily.

Appealing citizens to cooperate in the interest of the country, he expressed confidence that the citizens of Gujarat would extend their full cooperation just as they did to the call made by PM Modi during the Covid pandemic.