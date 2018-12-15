Gujarat: Government announces weekly unit tests in schools

The government on Friday announced the introduction of weekly unit tests for students of Classes III to VIII in all state primary schools.

The tests will be held every Saturday, except holidays, starting December 22.

Making the announcement, state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that the objective of these tests is to improve quality of education in government-run schools. Chudasama also released a booklet on the same.

Addressing over 1.95 lakh teachers, school principals and district education officers, Chudasama said that the unit test will prove revolutionary in improving the quality of education in primary schools across the state.

He said the tests would help teachers to identify the weaknesses of the students for a more streamlined approach to helping them improve. He also urged the teachers to implement the project with full responsibility so students from Gujarat would perform well in the 2019 National Assessment Survey.

The tests are being started under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. There are a total of 39.11 lakh students in Classes III to VIII in government primary schools in the state.