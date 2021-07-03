Gujarat government allocates Rs 1,699 crore for 8 civic bodies under urban development scheme

The 63 projects include roads 22 resurfacing and micro resurfacing works, 13 of storm water drainage and sewage treatment plants, 2 each of water projects and fire equipment along with development of Sola lake. (Representative Image)

The Gujarat government has allocated Rs 1,699 crore under Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikay Yojana for 2021-22, against the approved Rs 1,555 crore for eight municipal corporations.

A total of Rs 702 crore was allocated for infrastructure development of Ahmedabad municipal areas alone under this scheme.

The Swarnim Jayanti Mukhya Mantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana was launched on the golden jubilee year of Gujarat in 2010 for urban development projects.

“For the financial year 2021-22, under the scheme, Rs 1,699 crore has been allocated. These include, Rs 300 crore for roads. While, Rs 200 crore was allocated for eight municipal corporations in 2020-21, Rs 200 crore has been allocated for year 2021-22 too,” said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as stated by an official release issued Saturday.

The projects for Ahmedabad city include 63 development projects for which Rs 355 crore has been allocated. A sum of Rs 85 crore has been allocated for social infrastructure development projects. Further, Rs 90 crore under Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana for 41 projects.

The 63 projects include roads 22 resurfacing and micro resurfacing works, 13 of storm water drainage and sewage treatment plants, 2 each of water projects and fire equipment along with development of Sola lake.

The social infrastructure development projects include buildings, schools and ward offices along with multi level parking facilities in Prahladnagar, Sindhu Bhawan and Chandlodiya.