Gujarat ‘godman’, 6 ‘disciples’ arrested, fake currency with Rs 2.38 cr face value seized

A visual of the seized car, owned by the accused person, after being arrested for counterfeit currency of a face value of Rs 2 crore, in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) has arrested seven persons, including Surat-based self-styled godman Pradeep Jotangiya (Pradeepji), after busting a counterfeit currency racket and seizing fake notes of Rs 500 denomination with a face value of ₹2.38 crore from a vehicle intercepted in the Amraiwadi area of Ahmedabad and from Surat.

On Wednesday, the DCB arrested six persons, including Jotangiya, and seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth over Rs 2 crore from the car in Ahmedabad, police said.

During questioning, the accused told police that they brought FICN from Shree Satyam Yog Foundation (Dham) at Kamrej in Surat, police said.

The Ahmedabad DCB shared information with the Surat crime branch and told them to keep a watch on the ashram and the house of one of the close aides of the “godman”.