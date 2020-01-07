Gujarat: GLDC former MD Detroja booked for ‘money laundering’

This is the first time that the ACB in Gujarat pooled in ED and Income Tax (IT) department to take “cognitive action” against Detroja and others in disproportionate assets case. (Representational Image) This is the first time that the ACB in Gujarat pooled in ED and Income Tax (IT) department to take “cognitive action” against Detroja and others in disproportionate assets case. (Representational Image)

Almost two years after the office of Gujarat State Land Development Corporation (GLDC) in Gandhinagar was raided and unaccounted cash worth Rs 56 lakh was recovered from five officials, including the then Managing Director SK Detroja, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the behest of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked Detroja for money laundering in Ahmedabad Monday.

According to ACB officials, a corruption of over Rs 4 crore from 55 projects of GLDC across Gujarat, under the tenure of Detroja and other accused, came to light in the investigation which followed after the seizure by ACB on April 12, 2018.

This is the first time that the ACB in Gujarat pooled in ED and Income Tax (IT) department to take "cognitive action" against Detroja and others in disproportionate assets case, including allegations of violation of Income Tax rules and money laundering.

“After the raid, we launched probe into several projects of GLDC in Gujarat and found instances of corruption amounting to Rs 4 crore in 55 projects of Khet Talavadi (Farm Ponds), Sim Talavadi (artificial pond) and water tanks. A case was lodged against Detroja and four others who were involved in the case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act. We also found irregularities in the PhD degree of Detroja and similar probe has been asked for in the departments concerned. As many as 70 hectares has been allotted to Detroja’s relatives and a probe has been launched in the revenue department. We have also found unaccounted property of Rs 2.52 crore from Detroja and his family members and a case has been lodged under Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act,” said an official of the ACB, Ahmedabad.

On April 12, 2018, a team of ACB raided the office of GLDC and seized total cash worth Rs 56,20,500 from the then managing director Detroja, Joint Director KC Parmar, MK Desai, Assistant Director, SM Vaghela, field supervisor and SV Shah, company secretary.

“The architecture of inter departmental references in investigation will be followed in all the disproportionate assets cases to make it more lethal and effective. Income Tax will look into allegations of violation of IT rules and regulations whereas ED will look into money laundering charges,” said Keshav Kumar, Director, ACB.

