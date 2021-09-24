scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Gujarat: Give holiday to staff for local body polls on Oct 3, govt tells shop owners, traders

The State Election Commission has scheduled polls for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, Okha municipality (Devbhoomi Dwarka district and Thara municipality (Banaskantha district) on October 3.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad
Updated: September 24, 2021 3:55:01 am
The Gandhinagar municipal electionsand other local elections will be held on October 3.

The Gujarat government has ordered local trade, businesses and shopping establishments that fall in the jurisdiction of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and other local bodies that are going for polls to provide a holiday to their employees on October 3 so that they could exercise their franchise.

On the same day mid-term polls for Bhanwad municipality (Devbhoomi Dwarka) and bypolls for three seats of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (2 seats), Junagadh Municipal Corporation (one seat), 45 seats of 29 municipalities, eight seats of seven district panchayat and 48 seats of 41 taluka panchayats, will also be held simultaneously.

