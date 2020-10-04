Gujarat: Girl’s remains found a week after she was buried alive in Pirana dumpsite

An official from Danilimda police station confirmed that the body was recovered around 2 pm and handed over to the family after post-mortem at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

A week after a 12-year girl, Neha Vasava, was buried alive at Ahmedabad’s legacy waste site of Pirana dump, her body was recovered from the site on Saturday noon.

According to Rajesh Bhatt, additional chief fire officer at the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, partial remains of a human body were found and “prima facie, medically, the remains have been identified to be that of the girl.”

An official from Danilimda police station confirmed that the body was recovered around 2 pm and handed over to the family after post-mortem at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. As per a constable on-site, the primary identification was “remains of the dress she was wearing on the day, as was identified by her mother.”An accidental death report was registered by Saturday evening.

The deceased is survived by her mother and three siblings. “This has been one of our toughest jobs till date,” said Bhatt, whose department had five cranes dig through the waste dump for the past week.

Neha was buried alive on September 26 after wet waste had slid on her and buried her along with another seven-year old boy, Anil Marwadi. The boy was rescued and had escaped unharmed.

