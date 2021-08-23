Gujarat: Girl who was raped dies after giving birth to stillborn baby

A 17-year-old girl who became pregnant after being raped allegedly by an unidentified man, died in a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, after giving birth to a stillborn child.

According to police, a few days ago, the girl complained of stomach pain. Her parents took her to a private hospital where it was revealed that she was nine months pregnant. She gave birth to a stillborn baby on August 21 and died during treatment, police said.

Based on a complaint by the girl’s parents, police lodged a case against an unidentified man. “The identity of the accused is not known. Based on the complaint of the parents, we lodged a case under IPC 376 for rape, 363 for abduction and sections of the POCSO Act,” said a police officer.