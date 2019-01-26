24.9% girls deprived of education… but govt spending money on Vibrant Gujarat: Congress

Congress on Friday expressed concern that around 24.9 per cent girls aged between 14 and 16 years in the state are deprived of school education.

Party spokesperson Manish Doshi in a statement said that while the state BJP government spent hundreds of crores of rupees on organising programmes like Vibrant Gujarat Summit, it failed to take care of girl education that is vital for the growth and development of the society.

“Is it possible for a state or a society to become vibrant by keeping one-fourth of its female population uneducated? Is it in consonance with the BJP government’s slogan of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao when 25 per cent of the girls is deprived of their right to education,’’ asked Doshi.

Doshi said that this state of affairs was revealed in the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) released recently. The average national percentage of girls in 14-16 years being deprived of school education is 13.5.

The Congress leader said that the condition of once BIMARU states like Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Bihar is better with regard to female education. Quoting ASER, Doshi said that the percentage of girls in 14-16 years not getting school education in UP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Bihar was 22.2 per cent, 21.2 per cent, 20.1 per cent, 11.2 per cent and 9.8 per cent, respectively.

“Will Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and BJP leaders give reply as to why Gujarat has fallen to such a level with regard to girl education when BJP has been continuously in power in this state since 1995?’’ asked Doshi.