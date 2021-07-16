Gujarat: Girl, boy ‘die by suicide’ in Panchmahals village

The minors were found hanging from a tree. (Express)

Two minors — a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy — allegedly died by suicide in Kharod village in Goghamba taluka of Panchmahals district on Thursday.

Police said that the minors were in a relationship and feared that their families would not accept their decision.

According to officers of Rajgadh police station, which is investigating the case, the two went missing on July 13 and the families were not able to track them.

“A common friend of the minors told the villagers about their relationship and fear of not being accepted by their families. On Thursday morning, police received a call informing them about a boy and a girl hanging from a tree on a hillock on the outskirts of the village. They were identified as the missing minors,” said an officer of Rajgadh police.

“We are awaiting postmortem reports,” an officer said, adding that the two did not leave behind any note.

The families have said in their primary statement that they were “unaware of any relationship” between the two deceased, the officer added.

The bodies were handed over to the families and a joint funeral was held for the two minors.