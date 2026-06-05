Gir lion cubs’ deaths: No Babesia parasite trace found, says forest minister

Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia has said laboratory results of samples taken from eight lion cubs that died in the Gir region last month ruled out infection caused by the Babesia parasite or Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) as the reason for their deaths.

Modhwadia had earlier said that the eight deaths were suspected to be caused by Babesiosis.

In a video released by his office on Friday, the minister said: “The death of eight lion cubs in a short span had induced a sense of worry. With the efforts of the forest department, 17 lions that were sick were quarantined and treated. Also, after deticking and deworming around 600 lions, the entire area was made germ-free.”