Gujarat: Ghogha-Hazira RoPax transported 4,157 passengers, 997 vehicles during Diwali holidays

Between November 13-18, the RoPax transported 4,157 passengers and 997 vehicles including cars, bikes and trucks. (Source: Avinash Nair)

The newly-launched Ghogha-Hazira RoPax ferry transported at least 4,157 passengers and 997 vehicles during the Diwali holidays in Gujarat, official sources said Wednesday.

The ferry service, launched between the two destinations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, had the highest occupancy on Wednesday when it transported 853 passengers and 190 vehicles across the Gulf of Khambhat. Between November 13-18, the RoPax transported 4,157 passengers and 997 vehicles including cars, bikes and trucks.

“We are now operating at a 90 per cent occupancy. There is a steady flow of travellers between Hazira in Surat district and Ghogha in Bhavnagar district,” said Captain Devendra Manral, CEO of Indigo Seaways Pvt Ltd, which operates the ferry.

During the Diwali holidays, the number of passengers travelling from Hazira to Ghogha was more than that from the other side. For instance, about 56 per cent of the passengers and 59 per cent of the vehicles were on the Hazira to Ghogha route.

The ferry service currently operates one round trip between the two destinations. The RoPax had suffered initial hiccups when it had to suspend its service for two days after it developed a technical snag, three days after launch. “We are looking at stabilising the service and making it more punctual,” Manral added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd