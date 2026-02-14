Gujarat gets sixth Vande Bharat train, to run between Asarwa and Rajasthan’s Udaipur

The train will run six days a week, except Tuesday.

The Railway Board approved a sixth Vande Bharat train for Gujarat, with the latest one scheduled to run between Asarwa station in Ahmedabad and Udaipur station in Rajasthan, the Western Railway (WR) said in a statement on Saturday.

The inaugural run will take place on February 16.

The step aims to strengthen regional connectivity as well as promote passenger convenience, tourism and economic activities, the statement said.

“This state-of-the-art train is equipped with modern features like reclining and comfortable seats, sliding doors, mobile charging points, bio-toilets, automatic entry and exit gates and CCTV cameras,” it said.

The inaugural service of Train No. 09663 Udaipur City–Asarwa Vande Bharat Express will depart from Udaipur City on February 16 at 12:25 pm and reach Asarwa at 5:15 pm. En route, the train will stop at Jawar, Dungarpur and Himmatnagar stations.