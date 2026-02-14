Gujarat gets sixth Vande Bharat train, to run between Asarwa and Rajasthan’s Udaipur

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Railway Board approved a sixth Vande Bharat train for Gujarat, with the latest one scheduled to run between Asarwa station in Ahmedabad and Udaipur station in Rajasthan, the Western Railway (WR) said in a statement on Saturday.
The inaugural run will take place on February 16.
The step aims to strengthen regional connectivity as well as promote passenger convenience, tourism and economic activities, the statement said.
“This state-of-the-art train is equipped with modern features like reclining and comfortable seats, sliding doors, mobile charging points, bio-toilets, automatic entry and exit gates and CCTV cameras,” it said.
The inaugural service of Train No. 09663 Udaipur City–Asarwa Vande Bharat Express will depart from Udaipur City on February 16 at 12:25 pm and reach Asarwa at 5:15 pm. En route, the train will stop at Jawar, Dungarpur and Himmatnagar stations.
The train will run six days a week, except Tuesday.
On its regular run, Train No. 26964 Asarwa–Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express will depart from Asarwa at 5:45 pm daily (except Tuesday) from February 18 and reach Udaipur City at 10:00 pm.
On its return, Train No. 26963 Udaipur City–Asarwa Vande Bharat Express will depart Udaipur City at 6:10 am daily (except Tuesday) from February 18 and reach Asarwa at 10:25 am.
The train will stop at Himmatnagar, Dungarpur and Jawar stations in both directions en route. This train will have a total of 8 coaches including AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car.
Booking for Train No. 26964 will start from February 15 at all PRS counters and the IRCTC website.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Banita Sandhu, in an interview, shared her hydration routine and emphasized the importance of electrolytes in maintaining hydration and improving overall well-being. The Bridgerton actress highlighted the benefits of electrolytes in improving skin health, energy, and mental clarity. However, experts warn against excessive consumption and suggest mindful use for optimal benefits.