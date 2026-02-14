Gujarat gets sixth Vande Bharat train, to run between Asarwa and Rajasthan’s Udaipur

The step aims to strengthen regional connectivity as well as promote passenger convenience, tourism and economic activities, the statement said.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 14, 2026 06:48 PM IST
The train will run six days a week, except Tuesday.
The Railway Board approved a sixth Vande Bharat train for Gujarat, with the latest one scheduled to run between Asarwa station in Ahmedabad and Udaipur station in Rajasthan, the Western Railway (WR) said in a statement on Saturday.

The inaugural run will take place on February 16.

“This state-of-the-art train is equipped with modern features like reclining and comfortable seats, sliding doors, mobile charging points, bio-toilets, automatic entry and exit gates and CCTV cameras,” it said.

Udaipur-Asarva (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train to commence commercial run next week: check stops, timings

The inaugural service of Train No. 09663 Udaipur City–Asarwa Vande Bharat Express will depart from Udaipur City on February 16 at 12:25 pm and reach Asarwa at 5:15 pm. En route, the train will stop at Jawar, Dungarpur and Himmatnagar stations.

The train will run six days a week, except Tuesday.

On its regular run, Train No. 26964 Asarwa–Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express will depart from Asarwa at 5:45 pm daily (except Tuesday) from February 18 and reach Udaipur City at 10:00 pm.

On its return, Train No. 26963 Udaipur City–Asarwa Vande Bharat Express will depart Udaipur City at 6:10 am daily (except Tuesday) from February 18 and reach Asarwa at 10:25 am.

Story continues below this ad

The train will stop at Himmatnagar, Dungarpur and Jawar stations in both directions en route. This train will have a total of 8 coaches including AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car.

Booking for Train No. 26964 will start from February 15 at all PRS counters and the IRCTC website.

