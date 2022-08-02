scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022

Gujarat gets 70 per cent of season’s rainfall in 49 days

The figure is also around twice as much as the rainfall received during the same period last year when the average was just 35 per cent.

Written by Ritu Sharma | Ahmedabad |
August 2, 2022 1:46:18 am
Children play on a flooded road after heavy monsoon rain in Ahmedabad, July 19, 2022. (PTI)

A month and a half after the onset of the Southwest monsoon, Gujarat has received almost 70 per cent of the season’s rainfall until July 31—the highest in the past five years. The figure is also around twice as much as the rainfall received during the same period last year when the average was just 35 per cent.

Barring 2017, when the state recorded an exceptionally heavy rainfall during the third and fourth weeks of July that led to flooding in large parts of the state, including Banaskantha, Aravalli, Morbi, Patan and Surendranagar districts, this year’s share of southwest monsoon rainfall is the highest since 2015.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) data, until July 31, Gujarat has received 596 mm or 70.20 per cent of rainfall of which a major portion—531 mm—was received in July compared to 64 mm in June.

Of the total 251 talukas, 101 have received rainfall between 251 to 500 mm while 89 talukas above 500 mm and below 1,000 mm. Thirty-one talukas recorded more than 1,000 mm rainfall, while the rest 30 between 126-250 mm. Kutch (117 per cent), Narmada (112 per cent), Valsad (93 per cent), Navsari (86 per cent), Porbandar (84 per cent), Gir Somnath (83 per cent), Devbhoomi Dwarka (81 per cent) and Chhota Udepur (81 per cent) are the districts that received the highest rainfall.

More from Ahmedabad

Among regions, Kutch received the highest of 117 per cent followed by South Gujarat at 82 per cent. The East Central region and Saurashtra recorded 62 per cent each, followed by north Gujarat at 57 per cent.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 01:46:18 am

