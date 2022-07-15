Gujarat gets 51 per cent of season’s rainfall in two weeks, highest since 2015

Gujarat has received 51 per cent of the season’s average rainfall over the last two weeks, the highest the state has received over this period since 2015.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the state has already recorded an average of 85 per cent excess rainfall, this monsoon season.

In the last five days alone, the share of rainfall received against the average rainfall in the state has increased by 23 per cent points — from 27.69 per cent (235.44 mm) as on July 9 to 50.98 per cent (433.35 mm) as on Thursday morning.

Further adding to this share, the state received heavy rainfall Thursday in parts of South Gujarat and Saurashtra districts.

A flooded Madhavraiji temple in Sutrapada taluka as water level rises in Saraswati river. Ravi Khakhar A flooded Madhavraiji temple in Sutrapada taluka as water level rises in Saraswati river. Ravi Khakhar

When contacted on this excess rainfall phenomenon, IMD regional director Manorama Mohanty told The Indian Express, “It was predicted in the long forecast that Gujarat will have quite a good rainfall this monsoon season and also that there will be excess rainfall in the month of July.”

On the possible reasons for this excess rainfall, Mohanty added, “Two-three consecutive systems are active over both-Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea-because of which Gujarat is getting good rainfall.”

Despite the onset of southwest monsoon in Gujarat on June 13, two days ahead of its scheduled arrival, most of the June month remained dry with barely 7.5 per cent total rainfall received in the state till June 30.

Generally, consecutive systems develop in July which results in no rainfall in June and good rainfall in July, added Mohanty.

As per rainfall data maintained by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), among regions, while Kutch received 98 per cent (446 mm) of the season’s average rainfall, North Gujarat has recorded the lowest of 27 per cent (197.71 mm) total rainfall this monsoon season.

Two-wheeler commuters wade through waterlogged streets of Chanakyapuri in Ahmedabad. Nirmal Harindran Two-wheeler commuters wade through waterlogged streets of Chanakyapuri in Ahmedabad. Nirmal Harindran

Second to Kutch is South Gujarat with highest rainfall receipt of 64.36 per cent (949.87 mm) followed by Saurashtra with 51.18 per cent (366.79 mm) and East central with 41.10 per cent (331.13 mm).

With 85 per cent excess rainfall recorded in the state since June 1 till July 14, barring two districts-Gandhinagar and Dahod- remaining all have received normal to excess rainfall.

In these two districts of Gandhinagar and Dahod the deficit is 34 and 27 per cent, respectively. According to the IMD forecast, Gujarat is expected to continue receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 17.

The weather department has issued a red alert for districts of Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari and Valsad in the south and Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath and Junagadh in the coastal areas of Saurashtra till Friday morning.

Also, districts under orange alert are Amreli and Porbandar along with Bharuch, Narmada, Chhota Udepur and Vadodara.