Gujarat: GCMMF launches ‘Haldi ice cream’

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), that markets milk and dairy products under the brand Amul, launched “Haldi ice cream” on Saturday and claimed it contains turmeric known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Haldi ice cream, which is being sold in tamper-proof 125 ml cups for Rs 40 each, also has pepper, honey and dry fruits such as dates, almond and cashews, stated an official release in Ahmedabad.

Managing director of GCMMF, RS Sodhi told The Indian Express that the newly-launched Haldi ice cream has 0.8 percent turmeric, 0.25 percent black pepper, 5.5 percent dates, two percent each of almond and cashews and 6.2 percent of “honey ripple syrup.”

This Haldi ice cream is being packed at state of the art manufacturing plants in North and West India. The Amul brand had launched ‘Haldi Doodh’ or turmeric latte under its “immunity booster beverages” range in April 2020, when Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were being lifted. In the subsequent months, the brand also saw the launch of Amul Tulsi Doodh, Amul Ginger Doodh and Amul Ashwagandha Doodh.

In the coming days, Amul will also launch an “immuno chakra ice cream” which will contain turmeric, ginger and tulsi. It will also launch Star Anise Doodh in a 200 ml can, the release added.

