Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Gujarat: Ganja plantation busted, farmer held with plants and marijuana

According to police, a raid was conducted at the farmland of accused farmer Balubhai Khavadiya (70) in the outskirts of Dwarka city.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 10, 2021 3:04:48 am
Police had arrested a 70-year-old farmer with ganja plants and marijuana worth Rs 7 lakh.

Police busted a ganja plantation and arrested a 70-year-old farmer with ganja plants and marijuana worth Rs 7 lakh in Devbhoomi Dwarka on Tuesday.

“We received a tip-off that an accused was growing marijuana in his farmland for sale purpose and a raid was conducted. We found 43 plants of cannabis weighing 62 kilograms and 5.3 kilograms of ganja at his residence… total value of seized narcotics is Rs 7 lakh. The accused has been booked under NDPS act,” said a senior police officer.

