Gujarat: Gangster Rabari brought from Bhuj jail to Ahmedabad for interrogation

The Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) has brought gangster Gova Nagji Rabari, who is serving two life sentences in a jail in Kutch Bhuj, to Ahmedabad for interrogation in the alleged abduction and torture of a city-based businessman for Rs 1 crore ransom. Gova Nagji Rabari, 53, is serving two life sentences at Palara jail for the murder of Congress corporator Amtha Desai in Amraiwadi and Chetan Patel alias Battery, who was an inmate of the Sabarmati Central Jail of Ahmedabad.

According to police, Rabari who is in jail since 2000, hatched a conspiracy to abduct a businessman and demand heavy ransom during a parole recently.

On February 17, Karan Bhatt (28), a businessman from Ghodasar in Ahmedabad, was abducted by a group of 10 persons, who then took him to different places in Ahmedabad in their vehicle and tortured him, demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore. The accused also snatched Bhatt’s gold chain worth Rs 14 lakh and later released him after his friend Ravi Rami promised to pay Rs 70 lakh, police said.

The accused gang then started threatening Rami for the remaining ransom money after which the victims approached police and got an FIR lodged, following which the DCB took over the case.

“We have arrested 11 accused in the case and they are in judicial custody. The vehicles used for abduction have also been seized. During investigation, it has come to light that the main conspirator in this case was Gova Nagji Rabari, a resident of Jashodanagar in Ahmedabad. During his parole, Rabari met another accused in the case, Sanjay Rabari, who told him about Karan Bhatt. We recovered the looted gold chain from Sita Rabari, wife of Gova Rabari,” said a senior DCB official.

According to DCB, Gova Rabari has been named in 15 serious offences such as murders, attempts to murders, abductions and extortion in different police stations of Ahmedabad.

“We have received custody of Rabari from August 27 to September 1,” added the official.